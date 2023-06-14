Africa cannot remain silent on Ukrainian conflict — Congolese president

PRETORIA, June 14. /TASS/. Africa cannot remain silent on the conflict in Ukraine, because it is fraught with devastating consequences for the entire continent, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso has said.

"We are all suffering the effects of these wars directly on our peoples. Inflation is rising everywhere, and we believe that Africa cannot remain silent or indifferent in the face of such a tragedy," Denis Sassou Nguesso said during a visit to Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday.

The Congolese leader went on to say that an African peace mission was ready to travel to Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to forge a peaceful solution to the crisis.

"It was agreed that a few heads of state, in fact one head of state per Central African sub-region plus the current President of the African Union, and that 5 or 6 heads of state could travel to Ukraine and Russia to bring a message of peace." Nguesso added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on May 16 that Russian and Ukrainian authorities had agreed to receive an African delegation to try to find ways to peacefully settle the conflict. He spoke on behalf of six African nations, namely Egypt, Zambia, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Uganda, and South Africa. The Comoros, the current African Union chair, also joined in later. Ramaphosa said he was ready to lead the African mission.

A non-governmental organization, the Brazzaville Foundation, announced on June 7 that seven African leaders are to visit Russia and Ukraine. They will be received by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Friday, June 16, 2023, and by Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The delegation will comprise President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa; President of the African Union and President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani; President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso; President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Museveni; President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall and President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema. They are expected to be joined by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The timeframes of the visit have not yet been officially confirmed. South African presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said that for security reasons, the formal announcement will be made only after the delegation leaves Ukraine.