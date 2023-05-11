West shipped 28 planes, 575 tanks to Ukraine – Polish mission to EU

BRUSSELS, May 11. /TASS/. The West handed over 28 planes, with 14 provided by Poland, and 575 tanks, including 325 Polish ones, the Polish Permanent Representation to the EU tweeted Thursday.

"Out of the 575 tanks delivered to Ukraine so far, as many as 325 have been given by [Poland]. [France] is second (85), [Germany] third (80), and [the US] fourth (76). In addition, of the 28 planes transferred to [Ukraine] so far, Poland has sent as many as 14 MiG-29 fighters," the mission tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated that, since the beginning of the special military operation, EU member states sent 16 billion euro worth of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, finished training of 17,000 soldiers, and plan to ship 1 million of artillery shells before the end of this year.

He also underscored that he considers any state that ships weapons to Ukraine a part of the collective West, no matter where said state is located geographically.

On May 8, Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said in Ottawa that his country had shipped 10 MiG-29 jets to Kiev and was preparing to send 4 more.