Over 550 people killed since start of conflict in Sudan — Health Ministry

CAIRO, May 5. /TASS/. More than 550 people have been killed in Sudan since the start of armed clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

"As many as 551 people have been killed and over 5,000 have suffered injuries as a result of clashes between the conflicting sides," the ministry said in a statement cited by the Al Arabiya TV channel.

According to the statement, the figure includes only "fatalities officially recorded by Sudan’s medical institutions".