DPRK leader’s sister lambasts agreement between Washington, Seoul as peace-disturbing

TOKYO, April 29. /TASS/. The "Washington declaration" that established a US-South Korean nuclear consultative group would disturb peace and security in Northeast Asia, Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said in a statement on Saturday.

"The `Washington Declaration’ fabricated by the US and South Korean authorities is a typical product of their extreme anti-DPRK hostile policy reflecting the most hostile and aggressive will of action. As such, it will only result in making peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world be exposed to more serious danger, and it is an act that can thus never be welcomed," the Korean Central News Agency quoted her as saying.

According to Kim Yo-jong, who is the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the formation of the group by Washington and Seoul, as well as their frequent military exercises, destabilize the situation in the region and the DPRK is "compelled to take more decisive action in order to deal with the new security environment."

On Wednesday, following a summit in Washington, the presidents of the Republic of Korea and the United States, Yoon Suk-yeol and Joe Biden, approved a declaration under which South Korea affirmed its commitment to nuclear non-proliferation, while the US pledged to provide information on strategic and nuclear planning.