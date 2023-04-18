Macron’s yet-to-be drafted peace plan to rely on long-term guarantees to Kiev — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron's yet-to-be drafted peace plan, which he hopes to negotiate with China, would be based on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

The agency speculates that the plan would be based on long-term security guarantees to Kiev. However, as the report specifies, Western countries also plan to discuss the details of support for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Lithuania due in July. Future measures will be aimed at upgrading Kiev's armed forces. NATO members are also working to ensure steady supplies of weapons and military equipment.

Macron has reportedly instructed his adviser Emmanuel Bonn to stay in touch with the head of the office of the Chinese Communist Party’s Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi, in order to formulate a program that might serve as the basis for future negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

During his state visit to China, Macron told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he counted on Beijing’s mediation in settling the Ukrainian conflict. Le Monde has said that Macron's visit to China has failed to bring about any change to Beijing's position regarding the Ukrainian conflict and Russia.