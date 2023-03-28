West fears impartial investigation into Nord Streams — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The West’s refusal to support Russia’s draft resolution on investigating the Nord Stream blasts indicates its fear of impartially establishing the true causes of this incident, according to a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova published on Tuesday.

On Monday, the UN Security Council did not support the resolution by Russia and China on an international investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines. The document was supported by three countries, with no votes against and 12 countries abstaining.

"Thus, due to active resistance by Western delegations, the document did not garner enough votes to be approved. It turns out that in Western capitals they are simply afraid of the impartial establishment of the truth," the diplomat noted.