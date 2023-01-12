Washington aware of reports on release of US national Dudley in Russia — State Department

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. The US Department of State is aware of the deportation of a US national from Russia, and considers ensuring the safety of compatriots abroad its priority, a Department representative told TASS Thursday, commenting on reports of the release of US citizen Taylor Dudley.

"We are aware of reports that a U.S. citizen was deported from Russia. The US Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas," the representative said.

"Generally, when a US citizen is deported, the State Department may provide assistance to help facilitate the return of the US citizen to the United States," the official added, refraining from providing other details "due to privacy considerations."

US national Taylor Dudley, detained in Russia in April, was released on Thursday and handed over to the to the US side at the Russian-Polish border, according to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which was involved in the negotiations on Taylor’s release.

According to CNN, the 35-year-old resident of Michigan was detained by the Russian Border Security during an attempt to enter the Kaliningrad Region from Poland. Taylor reportedly visited Poland to attend a music festival; his reason for trying to enter Russia is undisclosed.

According to Kaliningrad Region’s Bagrationovsky Court, Dudley was charged with illegal crossing of the border, but the court closed the case without a sentence with an application of a measure of medical nature.

"A criminal case against him was reviewed, and the case involved application of measures of medical nature; there was no sentence. The charge was [illegal crossing of the state border]," the court press service said, adding that the ruling was issued in October.