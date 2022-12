SEOUL, December 26. /TASS/. The South Korean military fired about 100 shots at a North Korean drone but missed, the Yonhap news agency cited the military as saying.

A drone was spotted on the west coast of Gyodongdo Island. A helicopter fired about 100 rounds with a 20-millimeter cannon but failed to shoot it down, the South Korean military said.

"We are responding in a way that does not harm civilians," South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff added.