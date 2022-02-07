French senator hopes Macron’s Russian visit to facilitate Ukraine crisis settlement

PARIS, February 7. /TASS/. The head of the French Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces, Christian Cambon, expressed hope on Monday that the Monday’s visit to Russia by President Emmanuel Macron will help to settle the crisis around Ukraine.

"It is necessary to see that this mission bring concrete results," Cambon told the Public Senat parliamentary TV channel. "At the present we see the continuation of military preparations, and the situation remains dangerous," the senator said.

"Since assuming his office, President Macron has been in favor of keeping the dialogue with Russia going," he went on to say. "We in the Senate have also been always confident that the dialogue with Russia must be maintained. All that facilitates the dialogue is positive, from our point of view," Christian Cambon stressed.