Kazakhstan’s president says government won’t collapse, calls on citizens to show prudence

NUR-SULTAN, January 4. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the Kazakhstanis in his video address on Tuesday to show prudence and not to give in to provocations.

"Dear compatriots, I appeal to you again. Use good judgement and do not yield to provocations both from inside and outside, and to the euphoria of rallies and lawlessness. The calls to attack civil and military offices are absolutely illegal. It is a crime which may entail punishment. The government won’t fall," Tokayev said.

"We do not need conflict, but we need mutual trust and dialogue," the president stressed. "I appeal to the youth: do not wreck your life paths, do not poison the life of your loved ones, as all legitimate requests and demands of yours will be carefully considered. Appropriate decisions will be taken. Tomorrow a working meeting is taking place to look into all these issues. I hope for our prudence. Both your wellbeing and the place of our country in the modern world are now at stake," Kazakhstan’s president explained.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region, protesting against high fuel prices. According to them, the price per liter of liquefied gas increased to 120 tenge ($0.27) since January 1, so the demonstrators demanded to halve it, to 50-60 tenge ($0.11 - $0.13). The president commissioned the government to assess urgently the situation in the region, taking into account economic feasibility and legal issues. The government commission arrived in Aktau and commenced work. On Tuesday, after the talks with protesters the commission announced the price of liquefied gas would be brought down to 50 tenge in the Mangistau region.

Kazakhstan’s president has also scheduled a meeting on the socio-economic situation in the country with members of the government, his office and "representatives of other concerned agencies" for January 5. Later, on his Twitter page, Tokayev called on protesters not to follow the calls of "destructive individuals," who are seeking to undermine the society’s unity.