Russian diplomat castigates Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' as 'us versus them' coalition

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Washington seeks to form a broad coalition of "us versus them" in promoting the "Summit for Democracy" scheduled for December 9-10, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

The diplomat pointed out that in recent weeks democracy has been exploited in the context of the summit as a code word in the US media. "The password is ‘us versus them’ as part of a complex confrontation between the US and Russia, China in an attempt to contain our countries," she specified. "This story is invented in order to easily distinguish friends from foes. Clearly, the current US administration is seeking to create a broader coalition of "us versus them." As we have repeatedly said that the policy is taken to create new dividing lines in international affairs."

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman called the US proposed event "a new game" to engage as many states as possible to "work for Washington’s interests." "It’s sad. There are new dividing lines, a new type of segregation and another evidence that the legal framework is replaced by some obscure rules," she concluded.