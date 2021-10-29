US federal court fines, puts Russian tycoon Tinkov under supervision

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. The US District Court for the Northern District of California sentenced Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to one year under supervision and the fine worth $100,000, without extradition to the US, Judge Jon Tigar said during an online livestream of the trial.

Tinkoff will pay all the fines and costs due, including the $100,000 penalty. Supervision will be outside the US, Judge TIgar said.

The Russian businessman reached a plea deal over his non-payment of taxes to the tax authorities and pled guilty to one of the charges. Tinkov has already paid $448.96 mln to the IRS for breaching federal tax laws.