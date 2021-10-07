Peruvian President appoints new government

RIO DE JANEIRO, 7 October. /TASS/. Peruvian President Pedro Castillo swore in a new government for the republic. The ceremony was broadcast live on TV Peru, a state-owned television station on Thursday.

The new head of the Cabinet is Mirta Vasquez, the former speaker of the Peruvian Parliament, who headed the legislature during the presidency of Francisco Sagasti from November 2020 to July 2021. Oscar José Ricardo Maúrtua de Romaña retained the Foreign Minister post, just like the heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy.

As explained by Castillo, this decision was made in the interests of "increased manageability" and in order to maintain "a balance within the government." He asked the country's political parties to overcome their ideological differences for the good of the country.

Castillo took office at the end of July 2021, and he represents the Peruvian radical left. He defeated Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former dictator Alberto Fujimori, who represents the far-right opposition, in the presidential elections by a narrow margin. His government was approved by the Parliament at the end of August.