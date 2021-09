MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) gained full control over the Afghan province of Panjshir, the last one to fall under the Taliban rule, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Monday.

"The final stronghold […], the Panjshir province has been completely captured," he tweeted, adding that "some rebels were defeated while the rest fled."

The Taliban claimed that it does not intend to subject the residents of the province to any kind of discrimination.