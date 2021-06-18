UN General Assembly appoints Guterres UN Secretary-General for second term

UNITED NATIONS, June 18. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly on Friday appointed Antonio Guterres UN Secretary-General for a second term. The decision was announced by the president of the 75th UN General Assembly session, Volkan Bozkir.

"I have the honor to announce that His Excellency Antonio Guterres has been appointed by acclamation Secretary-General of the United Nations for the second term of office beginning 1st of January 2022 and ending on 31 of December 2026," he said.

The resolution to appoint Guterres was passed on the basis of universal consent.

After declaring the appointment Bozkir invited Guterres, who had been waiting for the decision outside, into the hall and sworn him into office.

Guterres was the sole candidate for the post. Earlier, he was supported by the UN Security Council. The UN General Assembly disagreed with Security Council recommendations only once - in 1950.

The UN Secretary-General is elected for a term of five years.