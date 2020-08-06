Lukashenko: US passport holders among those detained in Belarus ahead of election

MINSK, August 6. /TASS/. Individuals with US passports linked to the Department of State were detained in the run-up to the election in Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"Mass media are inflating our concerns that the Americans and NATO seek to capture us," Lukashenko was quoted by the BelTA news agency as saying. "Some people were detained with US passports, who were married to American women working for the Department of State."

Lukashenko added that "it doesn’t matter if they are Americans, the State Department staff or belong to <...> the Democratic Party." "I think the Americans will start defending them now. Nothing of the kind," he went on. "Money blinds, making one just green of this money: the one who pays gets backing. That’s the only answer. We have a lot of such people."

The Belarusian leader gave no details on who had been apprehended.

On July 29, the Belarusian law enforcement agencies detained spin doctor Vitaly Shklyarov, who had consulted Belarusian opposition activists. Shklyarov was born in Belarus but lived in the US for several years. His wife and child are US citizens. According to some media reports, he also has a US passport and his wife is working for the US Embassy in Kiev.