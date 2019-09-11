US seeks to rewire Latin American landscape for its own needs, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Washington’s policy in Latin America is only aimed at pursuing selfish US interests in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the National Institute of Information of Suriname published on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, Latin America and the Caribbean now find themselves under serious pressure. We are deeply concerned over the U.S. attempts to rewire Latin American political landscape for its own needs, in the spirit of the revived Monroe doctrine. What Washington has done is to usurp the right to use force where it sees fit based on its own assumptions in order to overthrow governments it is not satisfied with for whatever reason," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

Lavrov emphasized that that such Washington’s steps "disrupt the foundations of regional security and stability, lead to the polarization of Latin American societies."