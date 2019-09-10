Russia won’t view West’s stance on Ukraine as obstacle for fostering EU ties — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia won’t consider Western stance on the coup d’etat in Ukraine as an obstacle for strategic partnership with the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

"We don’t forget either what happened in 2014 or how the coup d’etat was backed, which was carried out despite the fact that the EU, represented by France, Germany and Poland, had guaranteed a deal between President Viktor Yanukovich and the opposition on February 20, 2014," Lavrov said.

"But we won’t view Western steps in that situation as an obstacle for developing our strategic partnership with the EU, which actually remains strategic on paper," Russia’s top diplomat said.