West’s interest in G20 proves its recognition of polycentric world reality — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Interest shown by the West in G20 reflects the Western countries’ recognition of the realities of a polycentric world and the fact that they have to accept the new reality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with MIC Izvestia private multimedia information center.
The excerpts from the interview were posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Wednesday.
"G20 reflects recognition of the realities of a polycentric world, which the West attempts to fight against in an effort to preserve its dominance, which it has exploited over the recent 500 years to ‘order music’ in all world affairs," the minister said. "The fact that the West is interested in the G20 activity proves that it has to recognize this new reality."
The Russian foreign minister noted the stabilizing influence of Group 20 that represents the world’s key regions and the centers of economic and financial influence.