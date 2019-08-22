Russia not desperate for G8, thinks G20 format is more efficient — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is not desperate to be back in the Group of Eight, the more so because many problems can be resolved more efficiently within the Group of Twenty format, Russian president’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Return to the G7, the former G8, is not a goal in itself for Russia," he stressed. "In any case, Russia thinks that now it is not very efficient to discuss global problems in geopolitics, security or economy without China and India."

"So, other formats, for instance, the Group of Twenty, look more advantageous," he added.