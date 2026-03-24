FIFA cancels over 2,000 hotel room reservations in US ahead of 2026 World Cup

WASHINGTON, March 24. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of football, FIFA, has canceled over 2,000 hotel room reservations in the US city of Philadelphia ahead of the 2026 World Cup, The Independent daily reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily, "Approximately 2,000 hotel rooms have been cancelled by FIFA," but the global football organization did not provide reasons for such decision.

The Independent added that in early March, "FIFA cancelled 40% of its hotel rooms in Mexico City," and this figure amounts to 800 hotel rooms in Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.