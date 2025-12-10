Steven Seagal says people perceive him differently after he obtained Russian citizenship

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 10. /TASS/. US actor Steven Seagal believes that people began to perceive him differently after he obtained Russian citizenship.

"I am proud to be a Russian citizen," he said at the TASS press center. "I've always felt a strong connection to Russia because of my family on my father’s side. Also, the way Russians look at me is different now than when I was, in their opinion, just some American martial arts star or musician or actor. Of course, some people in America and Europe have a very negative opinion of me becoming Russian, and then the other half think it’s amazing," Seagal pointed out.

According to the actor, he did not obtain Russian citizenship to please anyone, but because he believes in the country. "I wanted to <…> [show] the love that I have for Russia. I’ve wanted to become a citizen. I am happy I did. I feel that I am Russian," Seagal emphasized.

Seagal has starred in films such as Above the Law, Under Siege, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, The Patriot, Out for a Kill, Exit Wounds, and Under Siege. In 2016, he received Russian citizenship. On May 30, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Seagal the Order of Friendship "for his significant contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.".