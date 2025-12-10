US actor Steven Seagal says he loves celebrating New Year according to Russian tradition

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 10. /TASS/. American actor Steven Seagal celebrates the New Year the traditional Russian way, by eating a lot of food around a big table and saying a toast or two, he said at a TASS press conference in Novosibirsk.

"I've celebrated New Year according to Russian tradition many, many times and, you know, I kind of, in some ways, grew up in a Russian household and so none of that is foreign to me but having a big table with a lot of people and lots of salad and lots of food and, unfortunately, a lot of toasting this you know all part of the culture. So anyway I'm very happy to be about to experience another New Year here," he said.

Steven Seagal has starred in films such as Above the Law, Under Siege, On Deadly Ground, the Patriot, Executive Decision, Exit Wounds, the Capture etc. In 2016, he obtained Russian citizenship. On May 30, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded him the Order of Friendship "for his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.".