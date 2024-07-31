State Duma lawmakers introduce bill on compulsory military service for new citizens

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A group of Russian State Duma lawmakers from all factions, led by Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, introduced a bill on compulsory military service for people obtaining Russian citizenship, says the Duma online database.

"This bill has been developed within the framework of the Duma Commission on migration policy and aims at compulsory fulfillment of the constitutional obligation on protection of the Homeland by ‘new citizens’ of Russia," the accompanying memo says.

According to the bill, failure to fulfill this obligation may become grounds for withdrawal of citizenship.