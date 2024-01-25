St. Petersburg to host 37 countries’ delegations on 80th anniversary of blockade lifting

ST. PETERSBURG, January 25. /TASS/. Delegations from 37 countries have confirmed their participation in the St. Petersburg events on January 27 dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade, the city administration reported.

"An unprecedented number of foreign delegations and guests from Russian regions will arrive in St. Petersburg to participate in the commemorative events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade. As of today, delegations from 37 countries and 50 Russian constituent entities have confirmed their participation. Among the domestic delegations 20 will arrive under the leadership of the heads of regions. Oleg Morgun, head of the administration of St. Petersburg's sister city Mariupol, will also arrive," the press service said.

Delegations from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Cuba, Ecuador, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Uruguay and other countries are scheduled to attend. Participation of representatives of foreign partner cities Yerevan, Almaty, Bishkek, Minsk is also planned.

"The participation of such a large number of guests confirms that the feat of the inhabitants and defenders of Leningrad has not been forgotten. It is honored throughout the world. The blockade has become a symbol of resilience, courage and strength of spirit. Today, the memory of those terrible and heroic times continues to unite people, serves as a call to preserve and strengthen universal values," the press service quoted St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov as saying.

The most significant and large-scale events of January 27 will be the solemn mourning ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery and a requiem rally at the Gazprom Arena. More than 40,000 spectators are expected to gather at the rally. An exhibition of military vintage equipment will be held on the Palace Square on the anniversary day, while the facade of the General Staff Building is being prepared to show a video performance. The celebration will end with a salute from the walls of the Peter and Paul Fortress.