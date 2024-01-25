Court sentences ex-DPR Defense Minister Strelkov to 4 years for calls for extremism

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. A court in Moscow has sentenced former DPR Defense Minister Igor Strelkov (Girkin) to 4 years in a penal colony on charges of calls for extremist activity, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"Girkin shall be sentenced to 4-years imprisonment to be served in a standard security colony," the judge said.

The court also prohibited Strelkov from administering Internet resources for three years following his release.

The court credited the period Strelkov spent in the pre-trial detention center during the investigation (approximately seven months). The verdict has not yet entered into force and can be appealed.

The legal proceedings against Strelkov were launched on July 18, 2023. Three days later he was detained in Moscow and charged with committing a crime under Article 280 of the Criminal Code (calls for extremist activities). The article provides for an imprisonment of up to 5 years. Strelkov pled not guilty. According to the defense, he had no criminal intent aimed at encouraging an unlimitedly wide range of people to engage in extremist activities.

During the debate, the prosecutor asked the court to sentence Strelkov to 4 years and 11 months behind bars.