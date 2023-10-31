Oleg Tsaryov in satisfactory condition after assassination attempt — FSB

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The condition of a former member of Ukraine’s parliament (Verkhovna Rada), Oleg Tsaryov, who has survived an assassination attempt, committed on orders from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), is satisfactory, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has said.

"The necessary security measures have been taken to protect Oleg Tsaryov and members of his family. Currently, there is no threat to his life. His condition is satisfactory," the FSB said.

Tsaryov was attacked in Yalta in the early hours of October 27. An unidentified gunman fired two shots. The FSB opened a criminal case under article 277 of the Criminal Code (attempt on the life of an official or public figure). According to the FSB, the assassination attempt’s mastermind has been identified. He is a 46-year-old citizen of Russia. He has been detained and made a confession he had been acting on instructions from the SBU.