Protesters burn the Quran near Iraqi embassy in Denmark — report

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A small group of protesters burned the Quran near the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, Reuters reported Monday.

According to the report, the "Danish Patriots" far-right group once again held a protest that involved a burning of the Quran.

On July 21, the Copenhagen police reported that "a book" was burned during a rally near the Iraqi embassy, without specifying that the book was the Quran. The Danish Foreign Ministry acknowledged that the burned book was indeed the Islamic holy scripture. The rally was also held by the "Danish Patriots" group.