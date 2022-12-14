Arctic culture, arts institute offers more than 30 new training programs

YAKUTSK, December 14. /TASS/. The Arctic State Institute of Culture and Arts plans to offer more than 30 new training programs and additional-education programs under the 'Priority-2030. Far East' project, the institute's President Sargylana Ignatyeva told TASS.

The Arctic State Institute of Culture and Arts is Yakutia's only university to receive grants under the 'Priority-2030. Far East' state project's special track, which is aimed at forming a pool of universities leading in new scientific knowledge, technologies and developments for their further implementation in the Russian economy and social sphere.

"The institute updates, develops and implements new educational programs of higher education depending on what the region's market needs. Under the 'Priority-2030. Far East' project, the institute plans to open more than 30 new bachelor, master, special and training programs to train highly qualified specialists," the university's president said.

About every third program will require licensing and accreditation. In 2020-2022, the institute has developed and implements 12 new educational programs, including three educational programs in digital technologies.

Currently, the institute implements 33 educational programs at all levels of higher education. The institute is known for the "Arctic component" in 24 unique disciplines. The institute is a member of the North: Territory of Sustainable Development scientific and educational center, engaged in studies of the North's low-numbered indigenous peoples' cultural heritage.

Network cooperation

The university's plan is to open new training areas and to upgrade the existing directions. "Taking into account the region's priority to develop the creative economy, the new higher education programs and additional professional programs will focus on creative and digital competencies," she said.

According to her, a number of programs will to be implemented in the network cooperation with the Universal University private institution of higher and further education (design, urbanism and development of territories, cinema, game industry and others), Far Eastern Federal University (tourism), North-Eastern Federal University (teaching), Murmansk Arctic State University (design), the Sahafilm Company, the Sahabult National Concern, the Sakha National Broadcasting Company.

The institute will create certain blocks to satisfy the local demand in certain spheres of the creative economy and culture. For example, the Cinema and Television block, which includes programs in aspects like "producer", "cinematographer", "film and television artist", "sound engineer", "creative economics and legal support", "music in cinema", as well as in computer games, music and theater projects; acting; film, photo and video studio management.

The new programs in tourism will continue the line of Arctic tourism educational programs, aspects in folk art culture, museums, protection of cultural and natural heritage sites. The training of digital competencies in creative economy and culture will continue under existing programs (applied informatics, digital technologies in library and information, in museums, digital design) in a block with new programs - business informatics, virtual and augmented reality technology, artificial intelligence, computer music and arrangement, computer graphics and animation.

About institute

The Arctic State Institute of Culture and Arts was established in 2000 as a merger of leading Russian universities' four branches, operating in Yakutsk - the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater Studio School, the Mussorgsky Urals State Conservatory, the Krasnoyarsk State Arts Institute, the East Siberian State Academy of Culture and Arts.

More than 25% of Yakutia's specialists in culture, arts and creative businesses are graduates from the Arctic Institute. The institute has increased the share of specialists with higher education in the region from 34% to 59%. Graduates and students work in the Altai, Tyva, Khakassia, Krasnoyarsk, Maritime, Kamchatka, Chukotka, Amur and others Regions.

About program

The 'Priority-2030' state program is being implemented under the Science and Universities national project. The objective is - Russia should be among top five countries that are active in priority areas developments. National projects, initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, started in 2019.

Priority-2030's goal is to form in Russia more than 100 progressive modern universities by 2030 - they will be centers for scientific, technological and socio-economic development of the country.