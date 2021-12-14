Level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Russia reaches 56.1%, Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The level of herd immunity to the coronavirus infection in Russia amounts to 56.1%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"As for the level of herd immunity, today it amounts to 56.1%," she said at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with members of the government.

According to her, the best results - above 80% - were registered in Sevastopol, over 72% were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, the Republic of Tuva, the Republic of Karelia, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Moscow.