Roscosmos posts photo from space to congratulate TASS on 117th anniversary

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Roscosmos state space agency has congratulated TASS on its 117th anniversary.

"TASS, the leading news agency, is turning 117 today. The St. Petersburg Telegraph Agency, Russia’s first official news service, was launched on September 1, 1904. We wish our partners a happy birthday by posting a photo from space," Roscosmos said on Twitter, posting a photo of the TASS building made by a Resurs-P Earth observation satellite.

TASS is turning 117 on September 1, 2021. The agency has over 5,000 subscribers in Russia and abroad, including media outlets, companies and diplomatic missions. TASS currently employs 2,000 people, including correspondents in 59 Russian cities and 51 cities in other 48 countries.