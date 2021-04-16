Google promises to remove all illegal content shortly, Russian lawmaker assures

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Google representatives promised to review a document from the State Duma’s commission on investigating facts of foreign interference in Russian affairs and vowed to soon remove all content violating Russian laws, head of the commission Vasily Piskarev told reporters on Friday after the meeting.
"We presented evidence. They said they would work with these materials. Everything running counter to our laws will be deleted shortly," Piskarev assured.
This refers to materials encouraging minors to participate in unauthorized protests, inciting children to suicide and pornography, the MP specified. "We handed them over so that they have this evidence at their disposal and to remedy the violations," Piskarev added.
The likelihood of Google brushing off the commission’s demands is unlikely, he added.