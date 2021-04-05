Twitter claims ‘zero tolerance’ policy on illegal content

NEW YORK, April 5. /TASS/. The Twitter management adheres to the "zero tolerance" policy regarding the illegal content posted on the platform, a Twitter spokeswoman told Business Insider, commenting on the decision not to block the platform in Russia completely by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).

"We had a constructive conversation with Roskomnadzor on Thursday 1st April, where we re-affirmed Twitter's zero-tolerance policy regarding child sexual exploitation and emphasized that it is against our rules to promote, glorify or encourage suicide and self-harm," the company spokeswoman said, adding that Twitter does not allow its use "for any unlawful behavior or to further illegal activities."

"It was a productive discussion about how we can both work to ensure that reports of such illegal content are dealt with expeditiously," the interlocutor said.

On Monday, Roskomnadzor decided not to block the social platform in Russia completely, extending the slowdown until May 15. The watchdog noted that Twitter sped up the removal of illegal posts: since March 10, it deleted some 1,900 posts out of 3,100 that remained on the platform since 2017.

On March 10, Roscomnadzor commenced the "initial slowdown" of Twitter in Russia, due to the platform’s reluctance to remove the illegal content. The agency promised to continue pressing Twitter, up until to a total ban, if necessary.