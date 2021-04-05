Twitter removes around 1,900 of 3,100 materials banned in Russia

"After the adoption of measures to slow down Twitter traffic on March 10, 2021, the social network removed about 1,900 of the 3,100 materials with child pornography, pro-druds and suicidal content that have not been deleted since 2017," the statement said.

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Twitter increased the rate of removal of materials prohibited in Russia and after March 10, it has removed about 1,900 out of 3,100 materials that have not been removed since 2017, The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) said on Monday.

Russia’s media watchdog extends measures to slow down Twitter until May 15

It was noted that 580 out of 650 new links to prohibited content have been removed.

The watchdog has also decided to extend measures to slow down Twitter until May 15.

The service also noted that on April 1, Twitter’s Vice President for public policy and communications for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region Sinead McSweeney, informed Roskomnadzor of the company's efforts to improve the moderation of prohibited content.

The service noted that compliance with Russian legislation would remove measures to slow down traffic and avoid blocking the social network in Russia.

On March 10, the watchdog announced the beginning of a "primary slowdown" in the speed of Twitter in Russia due to the fact that the service does not remove content prohibited in the country. The department promised to continue measures against the social network up to its blocking.