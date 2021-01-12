Sputnik V developer may request permission in March to conduct vaccine trials on children

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology may request the Health Ministry’s permission to conduct trials of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on children in two months, the institute’s Director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"As for trials on children, extensive paperwork is underway," he pointed out. "In the best-case scenario, in two months we will submit the documents to the Health Ministry in order to get permission," Gintsburg added. According to him, it will be possible to begin vaccine trials on kids after trials on adults are completed. "It will be sometime in April or May," Gintsburg said.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It underwent clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine’s post-registration trials kicked off in Moscow in early September.