Russian Health Ministry greenlights research of ‘Sputnik Light’ COVID-19 vaccine

"The goal of the clinical trials is to evaluate safety, tolerance and immunogenicity of the Sputnik Light vaccine concerning the prevention of the coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The trials began on January 8, 2021, and they will end on December 31, 2021," the register informs.

MOSCOW, January 11. The Russian Health Ministry has given the approval to the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology for the clinical trials of a "light vaccine" against COVID-19, dubbed "Sputnik Light," the website of the state register containing research approvals of the Russian Health Ministry informed on Monday.

It is noted that 150 volunteers would take part in the trials. The trials will be held at three medical organizations: the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, the Eco-Safety Research Center and the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza.

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed that there is a "light version" of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine earlier. He noted that this vaccine will have a shorter effect, but there will be an opportunity to vaccinate a larger amount of people. Head of the Gamaleya Research Center Alexander Ginzburg said that the "light vaccine" forms immunity within three weeks, which will last for about 3-4 months. The main goal of using such a vaccine is to decrease the number of COVID-19 deaths in the countries with a very high death toll. Meanwhile, Russia will use traditional vaccination with two components.