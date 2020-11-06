Moscow reports record high coronavirus growth rate since early May

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 6,253 in the past twenty-four hours, the highest figure since May 7, according to the data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center released on Friday.

On November 5, Moscow reported 5,255 new coronavirus cases. The coronavirus growth rate increased in Moscow to 1.4% from 1.2%, the latest data indicate.

In the past twenty-four hours, 3,670 coronavirus patients were discharged from Moscow hospitals upon their recovery while 67 patients died.

Moscow has identified 450,436 coronavirus cases to date, including 329,201 recoveries and 7,071 fatalities. Currently, 114,164 coronavirus patients are undergoing medical treatment in Moscow.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 49,079,680 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,240,420 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 35,019,010 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,733,440 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,296,124 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 29,887 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.