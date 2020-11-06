Over 529,000 coronavirus cases registered worldwide in past day — WHO

GENEVA, November 6. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide increased by more than 529,000 in the past 24 hours, exceeding 47.93 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

As of 18.19 Moscow time on November 5, as many as 47,930,397 coronavirus cases and 1,221,781 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 529,256 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,430.

Up to now, the daily surge of 557,334 on October 31 was a record high number of infections. The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for nearly 50% of daily COVID-19 cases - 289,381. South and North America go second (138,926) followed by South East Asia (60,003).

The WHO says that most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (9,281,928), followed by India (8,364,086), Brazil (5,566,049), Russia (1,712,858), France (1,509,315), Spain (1,284,408), Argentina (1,196,412), Colombia (1,099,392), the UK (1,099,063), Mexico (938,405), Peru (908,902), and Italy (790,377).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.