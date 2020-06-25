First industrial batch of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 may appear by fall

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The first industrial batch of a vaccine against the coronavirus in Russia is planned to be obtained at the beginning of fall, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova

"We all look forward to the promised deadlines - it is the beginning of fall. [We are waiting] to obtain the first industrial batch of the vaccine," she said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.