Putin urges citizens to stay vigilant before coronavirus vaccine production begins

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The epidemic is retreating but the virus is still dangerous and people should remain vigilant before the vaccine production begins, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the nation on Tuesday.

"We are generally making the epidemic retreat and are turning the tide. But the virus is still dangerous and thousands of people are confronted with the disease every day and I request you to remain attentive, careful and vigilant, especially until we begin the mass production of an effective preventive preparation," the Russian leader said.

Currently, 14 Russian federal research centers are working on creating the coronavirus vaccine and the clinical trials of the first samples have begun, Putin said.

However, despite the desire to develop this medicine as soon as possible, it is important to comply with the "do no harm" principle, he stressed.

"There must be absolute confidence in the vaccine’s efficiency, reliability and safety for citizens of all ages and health specifics," the Russian president said.

As the head of state said, "the vaccine by itself is extremely important but it is not a panacea and the threat can be countered only by observing a whole set of sanitary and preventive measures."