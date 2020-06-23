Second group of volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19 at top Moscow medical university

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. A vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was administered to the second group of volunteers of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University as part of clinical trials, the university’s press service told reporters on Tuesday.

"The clinical trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 continue at the Sechenov University of the Russian Ministry of Health. Today, on June 23, 2020, the second group of 20 volunteers received an injection of the sample at the Practical Research Center for Interventional Cardiovasology which is part of the University Clinical Center," the statement said.

The first stage of clinical trials was launched at the Sechenov University on June 18, when the first eighteen volunteers were vaccinated. "During the first hours, some of them had some minimal post-vaccine reactions — an insignificant body temperature increase, and a headache, which over the course of 24 hours disappeared on their own," the press service noted.

"The reaction to the vaccine against the coronavirus infection was a standard one, typical for other kinds of injections. Currently, all participants of the study are in good health. We are complying with all the requirements for these trials. The vaccine’s effectiveness will be evaluated by the product developer who at the end of the study will conduct laboratory immunological tests and come up with a relevant conclusion," the main researcher, Yelena Smolyarchuk, who heads the Sechenov University Center for Expert Evaluation of Medicinal Products was quoted in the statement.

The announcement notes that the volunteers are housed in single and double wards of the Practical Research Center for Interventional Cardiovasology. The medical researchers are constantly in touch and psychological support is available, if necessary. "Additionally, in order to avoid hypodynamia, a cycle of exercise therapy was launched and conducted by the faculty of the Sechenov Department of Sports Medicine and Medical Rehabilitation. This will make it possible to maintain physical activity and avoid gaining weight. Due to the sedentary lifestyle, some muscles may atrophy, joint diseases may flare up, and hypertension may increase. However, motion is precisely what prevents the development of hypertension," the statement explained.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health reported on the start of clinical trials of two forms of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. The study results are expected by August. After that, the Ministry will evaluate the results and make a decision whether the use of this vaccine is acceptable.