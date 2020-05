MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The temperature is expected to be 5-6 degrees below normal in European Russia after Tuesday, Research Director of the Russian state weather service Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"The cold weather is everywhere on the European territory. It will be 5-6 degrees below normal by Tuesday," Vilfand said.

The only exception is the southeast part of European Russia, where the weather next week will be warm, he added.