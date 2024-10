NEW YORK, October 13. /TASS/. SpaceX, a company owned by US celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk, rest launched a Super Heavy carrier rocket with a Starship prototype for the fifth time, according to a live broadcast on the company’s X page.

The liftoff occurred at around 8:25 a.m. ET from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The spaceship is to reach the near-Earth orbit and then make the splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

The previous launch was carried out in June.