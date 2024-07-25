Sino-Russian lunar station to be created in three stages

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The process of creating the Russia-China International Lunar Station (ILS) is planned to be implemented in three stages, including research, creation and operation, according to the text of the agreement on cooperation in the sphere of station creation posted on the web portal of legal information.

"Creation of ILS is planned to be realized in three stages," the document indicates. A visit of Russian and Chinese national missions to the Moon, ILS design and identification of the location of the station and its components are planned at the research phase.

The ILS control center will be established at the second phase. Delivery of bulky cargo and safe precision soft landing on the lunar surface will also be provided. Furthermore, the start of "joint operations" is planned at that stage.

The goal of the third stage, the stage of operation, is "to explore and develop the Moon, verify technologies and assist international partners in human beings landing on the Moon with the use of the completed ILS," the document indicates.