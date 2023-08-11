Russia notifies UN secretary general of nuclear energy sources onboard Luna-25 moon lander

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia has duly notified UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of nuclear energy sources onboard the Luna-25 moon lander, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In conformity with the provisions of Russian legislation, our country has fulfilled its international obligations to duly notify the UN secretary general about the sources of nuclear energy onboard the Luna-25," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated that earlier, on August 11, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, with a Fregat booster, took the Luna-25 automatic station into a near-Earth orbit.

"The first lunar station in Russia’s modern history will land on rough terrain near the Moon’s South Pole and conduct lengthy scientific experiments," the Russian diplomatic agency noted. "This mission is destined to make the inaugural step in Russia’s efforts to explore the Earth’s natural satellite," it added.