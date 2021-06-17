Experts have no doubt in natural origin of coronavirus, says Russian researcher

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Experts have no doubt in the natural origin of the novel coronavirus, head of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector" Rinat Maksyutov said on Thursday.

"Currently, there is no doubt at the expert level in the natural origin of the novel coronavirus," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Maksyutov explained that the changes in the novel coronavirus amount to 20% compared to the previous coronavirus. To create such a virus artificially would be impossible, he noted.