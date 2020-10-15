Men more likely to die from COVID-19 than women, expert says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Men of any age are more likely to die from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, than women, however, there is no clear explanation of this phenomenon so far, Olga Gracheva, an expert with the Russian Health Ministry, informed on Thursday.

"More men die from the coronavirus at any age. Namely, there is research regarding the features of the immune system - men’s immune system ages faster, and biological aging happens faster with men. <…> But there is no 100% explanation for this phenomenon, this requires clarification," she said during an online session of the Russian Academy of Sciences research council dedicated to COVID-19 treatment and rehabilitation.