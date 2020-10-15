Third Russian COVID-19 vaccine can be registered in a month

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The third Russian coronavirus vaccine can be registered in a month’s time, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Thursday at an online congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"I want to say that the Russian Federation has two vaccines, and the third, I am sure, should be registered in a month’s time. The colleagues who are developing it (the Chumakov center - TASS) have extensive experience in vaccinology," she said.