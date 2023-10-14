US pushes security situation in Middle East to reach ‘point of no return’ — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The United States’ steps have resulted in the security situation in the Middle East to reach "the point of no return," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, the US Department of State announced that non-emergency US government personnel of the US embassy in Jerusalem and its Branch Office in Tel Aviv, as well as members of their families, may leave Israel and return to the US. This decision was taken "due to the unpredictable security situation in Israel."

"The regional security guarantor has driven security to reach the point of no return. And will no one in Washington be again held accountable for their atrocities, provocations and shows?" Zakharova said, commenting on that decision of the US Department of State.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.