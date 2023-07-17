A child injured in emergency on Crimean Bridge — authorities

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A child was injured on Monday morning in the emergency on the Crimean Bridge, he was diagnosed with a closed head injury, according to the telegram channel of the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region.

"According to the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar region, a minor child was injured during the emergency on the Crimean Bridge. The preliminary diagnosis is a closed craniocerebral injury, a state of moderate severity," the report says.

On Monday morning, head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, announced the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency in the area of the 145th support. He did not specify the cause of the incident. According to Russia’s Transport Ministry, the roadway on the bridge is damaged, the spans are on their supports. Motorists were urged to refrain from traveling to the bridge and use an alternative land route through new regions of the Russian Federation. Rail service is expected to resume before 09:00.